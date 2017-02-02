Football fans ready to cheer on their team for Super Bowl 51

JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown to Super Bowl 51 is on, and at Shirley’s Bakery you’ll find no shortage of phone calls. Fans put in orders to satisfy their sweet tooth.

“I’m working on football-shaped sugar cookies,” Shirley Wernimont, owner of Shirley’s Bakery, said. “Of course this year we have the Falcons and the Patriots playing. Personally, I hope the Falcons win. The Patriots have been there way too many times.”

Wernimont has been in business for more than 30 years on Old Hickory Boulevard. She said the treats are tradition.

“We have to change up the teams as the years go by, but we always do this every year,” Wernimont said.

Whether you’re flying with the Falcons or pulling for the Patriots, just down the road at Wilk’s Dugout, you’ll find no shortage of gear for the big day.

“I have quite a few calls that come in, but right now we do have a little bit of clothing for both teams, a few hats,” Michael Hardin said.

Hardin said it’s hard to tell which team has more merchandise leaving the racks or to tell who most West Tennesseans are pulling for. “It’s pretty even right now. I mean, the sales have been pretty even. I think there have been a few more sales possibly for the Falcons here.”

Businesses say TVs are also on sale this time of year, many less expensive than they were on Black Friday. Electronics stores say that’s because they’re trying to get rid of their 2016 inventory.