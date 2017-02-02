Grain Conference draws hundreds to Dyersburg for annual session

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Hundreds of farmers made their way to Dyersburg Thursday morning for a 22-year-old tradition.

This is the 22nd year Dyer County has hosted the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture Grain Conference, attracting farmers from all across the Mid-South.

“We pull folks here from several counties in West Tennessee, but we also pull some participants from west Kentucky, Missouri, North Arkansas and North Mississippi,” coordinator Tim Campbell said.

This year’s presentations will cover topics including corn and soybean marketing, irrigation, cover crops and honeybees as well as tips for managing wildlife damage.

Ford Baldwin, with Practical Weed Consultants, gave the last presentation of the morning on stewardship of new herbicide technology.

“We try to bring a program that has cutting-edge information and the latest information on agronomic practices for row crop production,” Campbell said.

More than 50 vendors set up shop at the conference with information on the latest technology for farmers.

“As time goes on there’s advancements that go on, especially from the old ways of farming,” Ryan Blackwood with the USDA said. “I think as you progress and you can be more environmentally stable, it’s very important to stay up to date with technology.”

“In today’s farm economy, it’s very important that growers do the right things and do them timely and consider all their options,” Campbell said.