Utility workers find remains along Highway 64 near Whiteville

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews are investigating after utility workers found remains along Highway 64 west of Whiteville.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence at the roadside scene in the Laconia area between Whiteville and Somerville.

Utility workers reported finding remains in the area, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They said the remains appeared to have been there for some time.

A forensics team is now working to identify the remains and search for clues. The FBI is reportedly on scene as well.

Fayette County deputies and Tennessee state troopers can be seen near an area marked with yellow tape around the remnants of an old field access road.

A crew wearing what appears to be hazmat gear is investigating an area on a hill near the highway.

There also are unmarked vehicles on scene as well as a fire department vehicle and EMS.

Details are limited at this time.

