Police: Accused Humboldt shooter on the run

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police have identified a man they say is responsible for a Tuesday shooting that sent a victim to the hospital.

Kenneth Marvin Price Jr., 33, of Humboldt, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a gun during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

Price is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m. Tuesday on Gibson Wells Road. The victim was sent to a Memphis hospital and at last report was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information on Price’s whereabouts is urged to call Humboldt police at 731-784-1322 or the U.S. Marshals Service at 731-431-2803.