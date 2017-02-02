Jackson firefighter gives students potentially life-saving training

JACKSON, Tenn. — Each week in February in honor of Black History Month, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News recognizes an African-American making an impact on our community.

Rico Bryson works as the public education coordinator for the Jackson Fire Department. He teaches kids and adults how to prevent fires and escape when they break out. “I’ve always had the desire to help people,” he said.

Bryson joined the department 12 years ago, thanks to some encouragement from his wife’s uncle. “I told him he was crazy to run into a burning building,” Bryson said.

Bryson said he was driving trucks when the Jackson Fire Department called and asked if he was interested in the job. “My wife had recently got over breast cancer, and it was a fresh start,” Bryson said. “Jackson was a fresh start for us.”

Bryson started as a firefighter in operations, then became a training officer and eventually moved to the public education division. “I realized that this is no longer a job,” Bryson said. “This is a calling.”

Bryson said he treats the job like a ministry. “I want to show people that true success comes from doing something that you love doing,” he said.

Bryson works out of the Freeland Reaves Life Safety House. The facility simulates real-life situations such as a fire or tornado. The house is named after that same uncle that encouraged Bryson to become a firefighter. “I’m just thankful to be here in Jackson to help play a small part in a bigger picture,” he said.

Bryson said he hopes to give students as much fire safety information as possible in a positive way.

Bryson said they also work with senior groups, teaching them about fire prevention and fall safety.