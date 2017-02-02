Jackson-Madison Co. Library hosts Lane College president for Black History Month program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library celebrated Black History Month on Thursday with Lane College President Dr. Logan Hampton.

The event was a part of the Friends of the Library Black History Month program.

Dr. Hampton took part in a book review of “Daisy: Between a Rock and a Hard Place,” which examines the life of civil rights icon Daisy Gatson Bates.

“Today, we are really excited to have an integrated audience in this Black History Month to express some of how far we’ve come,” said Sue Ann Barnes, president of Friends of the Library.

The goal of the Friends of the Library program is to strengthen the relationship between the Jackson-Madison County Library and local citizens.