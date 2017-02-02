Juice Bar Jackson officially open for business

JACKSON, Tenn. — Smoothie fans can now quench their thirst at a new juice bar.

Juice Bar Jackson officially opened its doors Thursday on Union University Drive.

The chain was originally opened by a couple in Nashville, and now there are locations ranging from Knoxville to Memphis.

And for all you health nuts out there, this may be the perfect place for you.

“Everything here is 100 percent whole fruits and vegetables, no added sweeteners or anythings like that,” co-owner Alex Marbury said.

During the week, the store is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., or you can order online from their website.