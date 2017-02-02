Lane College kicks-off Religious Emphasis Week with gospel concert

JACKSON, Tenn.-Lane college held its annual Religious Emphasis Week gospel concert, Thursday night.

This week’s featured performers are Kierra Sheard, host of the event Karlton Humes, Not Karlton Banks, Brandon Morgan and Fresh Voices, and Andrew Know and Nu Change.

Karita Cole also performed in front a huge crowd, Thursday night.

“We’re hoping tonight that the people who come will be encouraged, will be uplifted, will leave with a greater sense of who God is and will leave here better than they came,” said Rev. Courtney Adams, assistant chaplain with Lane College.

The Religious Emphasis Week at Lane College has been going on since the school started more 100 years ago.