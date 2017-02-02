Lawmakers hold moment of silence for officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – State lawmakers have held a moment of silence at the Tennessee Capitol and Gov. Bill Haslam is expressing condolences to the family and friends of a police officer who died after slipping into the Cumberland River.

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed early Thursday that 44-year-old Eric Mumaw slipped into the river while trying to help a woman out of a car that was headed into the water.

Haslam said the officer’s death illustrates the dangers faced by first responders who “volunteer to go into dangerous situations every day.”