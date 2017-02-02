Man accused of threatening victim with knife, faces charges

JACKSON, Tenn.-A man is facing several charges after he is accused of threatening to attack his victim with a knife.

According to court papers, Louis Wilburn is facing an aggravated domestic assault charge and vandalism over $1,000.

According to documents, the victim states that Wilburn was inside the house with a large knife and had vandalized the house.

The victim stated they tried to enter the house but Wilburn raised the knife above his head and chased them out.

According to documents, the victim said they ran out of fear Wilburn would stab them.