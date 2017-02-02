Mr. Food recipe for Fried Cheesy Pickles

What You’ll Need:

1 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons sriracha

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

10 egg roll wrappers

1 (8-ounce) block Havarti cheese, cut into 5 long slices, then in half lengthwise (like a spear)

1 (24-ounce) jar dill pickle spears, drained and blotted dry

2 cups oil for frying

What To Do:

In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, sriracha, garlic powder, and paprika; mix well. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Place an egg roll wrapper on a flat surface. Layer a piece of cheese across the center at an angle, then top with a pickle spear. Lightly brush edges of egg roll with water. Fold one corner of egg roll wrapper up over pickle, then fold both sides over envelope fashion; roll up tightly. Repeat with remaining wrappers, cheese, and pickles.

In a large deep skillet over medium heat, heat oil until hot. Add egg rolls in batches and fry 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until golden. Drain on a paper towel-lined platter. Serve immediately with dipping sauce.