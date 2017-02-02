Police say clerk fired shots during gas station shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — After investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a gas station near downtown, police say it was the store clerk who fired the shots.

No one was injured during the shooting. Police say no charges have been filed.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:45 p.m. at the Shell station in the 300 block of South Highland Avenue, according to police.

Two men had been fighting inside the store, and the store clerk fired the gunshots, according to a release from the police department.

Two people were detained after the incident but were later released.

The store’s awning was reportedly damaged during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.