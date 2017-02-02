Report cites violations related to Mount Carmel ex-mayor

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (AP) – State officials have concluded that the former mayor of Mount Carmel was overpaid by more than $4,000 at a time when aldermen were underpaid.

Tennessee Comptroller Justin Wilson said in a report released Tuesday that ex-mayor Larry Frost improperly authorized about $17,000 worth of paving without board approval and used town employees and equipment to install tile on private property.

Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong tells the Times-News of Kingsport that he will decide within the next month if the comptroller’s findings merit further action by his office or presentation to the Hawkins County grand jury.

Frost lost his re-election bid in November.

The comptroller’s office recommended that overpayments should be returned to the city by Frost, and the city should correct any aldermen underpayments.