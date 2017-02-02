Sheriff: Officers investigating sting of car burglaries

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.-The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department and the Bells Police Department are investigating a string of car burglaries and looking for a stolen car that was taken Monday morning.

The sheriff is warning residents to lock the car doors. Seven cars have been broken into, four in Friendship in the 8000 block of Highway 189.

In Bells, three cars were broken into and a 2011 white Mazda crossover with the Tennessee tag 8A9-4D9 was stolen after the owner lost the keys.

“Any item of importance, I wouldn’t leave them in the vehicle. They’re looking for firearms, computers,” said Sheriff Troy Klyce.

The sheriff said most of the cars were unlocked.

If you have any information about the stolen property or the stolen car, please call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 696-2104.