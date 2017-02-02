TBI seeks public’s help in Chester Co. house fire investigation

1/5 Thomas "David" Anderson, 79, at left, and his son Brett Anderson, 46

2/5 Thomas "David" Anderson reportedly drove a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

3/5 Thomas "David" Anderson reportedly drove a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

4/5 Brett Anderson reportedly drove a 1993 Chevrolet Lumina.

5/5 Brett Anderson reportedly drove a 1993 Chevrolet Lumina.









CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The TBI is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation of a suspicious house fire last month in Finger.

There has been no known contact with either Thomas “David” Anderson, 79, or his son Brett Anderson, 46, since the fire, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities would like to hear from anyone who may have seen either of the men since Jan. 21.

The fire occurred Jan. 24 at the senior Anderson’s home in the 400 block of Patterson Lane in Finger.

First responders discovered a body in the fire. The cause of the suspicious fire has not yet been determined and the identity of the victim in the fire has not been confirmed pending DNA results, the release states.

The senior Anderson drove a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to the release. Brett Anderson drove a 1993 Chevrolet Lumina.

Anyone who may have seen either of the men or their vehicles is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The investigation is active and ongoing. TBI special agents are working alongside detectives with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Fire Investigative Services along with the assistance of the Chester County and Madison County fire departments.