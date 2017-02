WEATHER UPDATE

COOLER TEMPERATURES HAVE ARRIVED IN THE MID-SOUTH ALONG WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED THROUGH SATURDAY WITH A WARMING TREND SUNDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY SHOULD BE DRY WITH A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE AGAIN SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. NEXT WEEK LOOKS WARM WITH ENHANCED RAIN CHANCES MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com