Woman missing out of Perry Co. last seen in Parsons

1/3 Angie Bogle Dickerson

2/3 Angie Bogle Dickerson

3/3 Dickerson was reportedly driving a 2012 black Mitsubishi Eclipse similar to this one with an "Angie" sticker on the back window and a dent in the driver's side door.





PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators from Middle Tennessee are asking people in the area to be on the lookout for a woman missing out of Perry County.

Angie Bogle Dickerson, 39, of Linden was last seen Tuesday, according to a report from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. She was reportedly last seen in Parsons.

She normally keeps in close contact with her family, and her disappearance is being treated as suspicious, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was reportedly driving a 2012 black Mitsubishi Eclipse with an “Angie” sticker on the back window and a dent in the driver’s side door.

Anyone who may have seen Dickerson or her vehicle is urged to call the Perry County Sheriff’s Department at 931-589-8803.