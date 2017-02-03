AKA sorority gathers for “Pink Goes Red” event

JACKSON, Tenn.-The women of Alpha Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority gathered for the event “Pink Goes Red for Heart Health month.

Friday night, information was shared about women getting “heart healthy.”

There was also exercising and dancing.

Organizers said this event is so important in raising awareness for women to help them in preventing the number on killer of women, heart disease.

“It’s a silent killer, most people don’t know that women die of heart disease at high rates and so we really want to get the word out,” said Kimberly Lovelady, co-chair of the health committee for AKA.

The event was held at “The Co” in north Jackson.