Benton Co. man accused of stealing over $1,000 in property, now in custody

BENTON, Tenn. — A thief in the night wheeling away with stolen property.

“He’s been in our custody a couple of times for different things,” Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher said.

Friday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department took William Gray into custody after they say he stole over $1,000 worth of property from a Memphis family with a hunting cabin in the Sugar Tree area.

“When they realized they had some items missing they contacted us and we checked the game cameras and recognized the subject that lived here,” Sheriff Christopher said.

He also said Gray confessed to the crime and adds this is not his first run in with the law.

“We brought him in for questioning and he agreed to come back up here today without a search warrant and let us come back up and look at his property, ” Christopher said.

Investigators said he stole a four-wheeler from the property, hooked it up to a trailer with the other stolen property, covered it with a stolen blue tarp then he rode into the night six miles back to his home.

“A ladder stand, a queen-size bed mattress, box springs, kerosene heaters,” Sheriff Christopher said as he read off some of the items.

Other items include a dining room table and four chairs, a 40″ TV, blankets, sleeping bags. All the property totals over $1,000.

“The victim took our advice, as we try to tell most of them, to try and put up game cameras to keep an eye on the property. It’s about the only way we can patrol all of it,” Christopher advised.

Gray will be charged with burglary, theft over $1,000 and criminal trespassing.

Sheriff Christopher said this is what his job is all about.

“Very proud we can get this person back their stuff.”

Sheriff Christopher said if you live in Benton County and are going away for a period of time, to call his department.

He said their deputies will conduct special patrols in the area and make sure everything is there for your return.