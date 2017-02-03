Hardin Co. sheriff seeks info on missing man

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Joshua Matthew Farris, 32, has not contacted his family since Jan. 27, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes standing five feet nine inches tall and weighing 230 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Farris’ whereabouts is urged to call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at 731-925-3377 or Central Dispatch at 731-925-9007.