Jackson Firefighters respond to early morning house fire

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson Fire Department responds to a house fire in West Jackson.

Investigators say it happened at a home Foxlea Cove around 4:00 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say the fire was in the outside wall of the house and caused minimal damage.

Firefighters say two people were in the house, and one was disabled, but both were able to evacuate the house.

Firefighters say there were no injuries, and the scene is now clear.