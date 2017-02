Madison Co. sheriff asks public to help find missing man

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The sheriff is asking the public to help find a missing man.

John “Butch” Allen Langley was last seen Tuesday afternoon, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He is described as a white man around 55 years old.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 731-423-6000.