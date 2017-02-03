Man accused of stealing thousands in emergency equipment facing dozens of charges

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn.-The Perry County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man, accused of stealing thousands of dollars in emergency communications equipment.

Investigators said Frank Thomas Alridge is accused of forcing entry into a communications tower in Lobelville.

He is also accused of removing more than $10,000 worth of emergency communications equipment and attempting to resell the equipment for personal gain.

Aldridge faces more than a dozen charges, including theft over $10,000, aggravated criminal trespassing,

vandalism over $1,000 and burglary.

The burglary and theft disrupted critical communications for several agencies including the Perry County Sheriff’s Department.

Aldridge’s bond was set at $75,000.