Mayors Gist, Harris talk infrastructure needs, economic development at First Friday Forum

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds gathered Friday in downtown Jackson for the first state of the city and county addresses of the year.

J ackson Mayor Jerry Gist and County Mayor Jimmy Harris both said building up infrastructure is a top priority.

“We know we still have work to do. We understand that,” Mayor Gist said when talking about the city’s crime percentage. “We are going to stay with it until those numbers continue to go down.”

One of the biggest points of emphasis from both mayors was that crime rates have dropped 13 percent.

“We have more patrols out, more deputies out than before, and I think that helps deteriorate some crime,” Mayor Harris said.

“We’ve made some great strides in our fight against crime, and our police officers are doing a great job,” Mayor Gist said. “I am so proud of them and the fact we have surveillance cameras up all over the city.”

Mayor Gist also addressed infrastructure needs in the city, saying more than $100 million will be spent on roadways within the next three years.

“All this is taking place in the city, the interstates and interchanges,” he said.

Both mayors talked about the county unemployment rate, saying 5.2 percent isn’t bad compared to other parts of the state.

“I’m really looking forward to 2017,” Mayor Harris said. “I think this is going to be a very good year for our community as far as growth and development and potential of new jobs.”

“The numbers are still higher than we would like it,” Mayor Gist said. “It’s still the lowest in West Tennessee and lower than in any other counties in the state, so we are making progress.”

Going into 2017, the mayors said they plan to focus on transportation, economic development and education.

To hear more about the city’s upcoming plans, city officials said you can attend the next City Council meeting set for March 1.