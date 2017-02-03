Mr. Food recipe for Half-Time Skins
What You’ll Need:
6 small Idaho Russet potatoes
1/2 cup vegetable oil, divided
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika
What To Do:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a baking pan with cooking spray. Brush each potato lightly with oil and place in pan.
Bake 45 to 50 minutes, or until fork-tender. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise and scoop out centers, leaving 1/4 inch of potato attached to the skin. Save the scooped out part for another use.
In a small bowl, combine salt, pepper, paprika, and remaining oil. Lightly brush inside of hollowed out potatoes with mixture.
Bake 20 to 25 more minutes, or until crispy.