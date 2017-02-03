New exhibit to highlight musical instruments of the Bible

JACKSON, Tenn.-A new exhibit that has been years in the making is about to open here in Jackson.

Henry Harrison of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame has been working for nearly 5 years to find an example of every musical instrument mentioned in the Bible and put it on display in a special exhibit.

Harrison said it has been very rewarding researching these instruments for West Tennesseans to come and see.

“In order to collect them, I’ve had to order one from a church in Ethiopia, ordered a drum from a place in Israel and throughout the world have been able to bring together at least good replicas of the instruments in the Bible,” said Harrison.

Harrison said he is putting together a pamphlet to accompany the exhibit, which he hopes to open soon.