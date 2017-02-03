Parents of high school fresmen attend information meetings for Open Enrollment

JACKSON, Tenn.-Local parents have a chance to find the best school for their up and coming high school freshman.

The Jackson-Madison County School System hosted information meetings Friday about the area high schools.

Parents were able to ask faculty different questions about each school as they start to apply during open enrollment.

“Parental involvement is such an important piece in a child’s education that it’s fantastic that parents know that there are options what they

are and what can find the program that best fits their child’s interests and needs,” said Catherine Korth, with Jackson-Madison County Schools.

There will be open houses at each of the high schools next week. The open enrollment application deadline is February 17.