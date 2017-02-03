Rainy Start to the Workweek Next Week

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. Friday

This morning, most of West Tennessee started out with mainly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Now, despite the abundant sunshine, we’ve still only got temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. For those of you who miss the warm weather, tonight’s forecast looks grim, but there’s warmer weather in the forecast for next week!

TONIGHT

A few clouds will be possible overnight but with light winds in place, temperatures will drop to the upper teens and lower 20s by sunrise at 6:53 a.m. Saturday morning.

Tomorrow will be a cold day to start but much warmer by the afternoon. Skies will become mostly clear Saturday with temperatures roughly 5 to 10 degrees warmer than they were today. There’s a slight chance for rain in the weekend forecast which includes scattered showers Saturday night but thunderstorms are more likely to take place on Monday and Tuesday.



Tom Meiners

Tom Meiners

