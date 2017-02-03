Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Elizabeth Lovelace

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The classrooms at Haywood Elementary School are home for Elizabeth Lovelace. She grew up in this school system and came back to teach elementary students once she graduated from college.

“I actually went to school here so I had a lot of awesome teachers, and I just love kids and I feel like this is my calling,” Lovelace said.

Teaching second grade is a new adventure as she shows these students how to form sentences and make paragraphs.

“This is my first year in second grade, so I’m learning to love it,” Lovelace said. “The kids are more independent and able to do more. I spent eight years in first grade, and so I decided to graduate from first and move on up to second.”

Lovelace graduated from Union University and got a master’s degree from UT Martin. It’s the influences in her early years who made her want to become a teacher.

“I couldn’t name just one. All of them from kindergarten through 12th grade in Haywood County, just awesome teachers that influenced who I am today,” Lovelace said.

Lovelace will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery’s Educator of the Month award. Starting in March, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.