Three Hawks sign to Bethel

JACKSON, Tenn — The South Side football team got to witness three of their very own sign national letter of intents to go play football in college.

Chaquille McClairn, Ricky Beard and Da’Jawn Polk all signed with Bethel University today with nothing but family and support around the three, we caught up with them on their big day and asked how things felt.

“Feel like it was a good experience for me to be signing to the next level so I’m just happy that I’m here,” McClarin said.

“This a great school, they got a great athletic program, their building up something good right now and I’m just thankful the coach let me come play for him,” Beard said.

The three Hawks are three of 12 West Tennessee kids that will play for the Wildcats next season. But head coach Chris Elliot said their could be more added to that list before the start of the season.