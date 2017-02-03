Thrift store helps needy families in Crockett County

MAURY CITY, Tenn. — A local nonprofit helps needy families in Crockett County with everything from rent to food. The Crockett Mission officially joined the Crockett County Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

The Crockett Mission sells everything from donated clothes to electronics. “We take lamps,” Crockett Mission CEO Tammy Fisher said. “We take electric stuff. We take computers. We take clothes.”

Fisher said sales from the thrift store help needy families in Crockett County. “We help those with electric bills, water bills, rent, food,” she said.

The nonprofit opened in 2010. They hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate officially joining the Crockett County Chamber of Commerce. “That’s going to give us a lot more exposure and hopefully all those folks that we know didn’t know about us can find us now,” Dinah Fewell, a volunteer, said.

Shoppers said the deals are good. Customers can purchase items for $2, $1 and even 50 cents. “We have some designer stuff in here that we sell for a dollar,” Fewell said.

Cindy Wilcox said she usually comes to shop once a week. “I like the sweaters and the coats,” she said.

Fisher said they helped nearly 400 families in 2016. “It’s definitely a blessing from God because I think his hand is in this,” she said.

The mission runs on donations and volunteers.

The thrift store is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can drop off donations anytime.

To check out some of the items for sale at the Crockett Mission, visit their Facebook page.