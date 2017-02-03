Visit Crockett Mission thrift store on Facebook

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One local thrift store gives back directly to the community.

Crockett Mission is a nonprofit thrift store in Maury City that helps families in need with expenses including rent, utilities and food.

You can donate your items to the store to help them with their mission. They accept everything from clothes to artwork.

The store is located at 175 Chestnut Street and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. There is also a donation box near the front of the building.

Learn more at the store’s Facebook page.