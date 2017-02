WEATHER UPDATE

BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE THROUGH SATURDAY. A WARMING TREND ALONG WITH A CHANCE FOR A FEW SHOWERS WILL BEGIN ON SUNDAY. HIGHS WILL WARM INTO THE 60S FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAY BEFORE A COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH THE AREA. A GOOD CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WIL ACCOMPANY THE FRONTAL PASSAGE. COOLER AIR WILL MOVE IN BEHINE THE FRONT BY MIDWEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com