West Tennessee ‘Goes Red’ for heart health

JACKSON, Tenn. — The focus of Friday and the month of February is heart health, a major cause of death in men and women.

Christy Futrell with the American Heart Association in West Tennessee said it’s important people pay close attention to this vital organ, especially in women.

“One in three people are dying from heart disease, and women, listen up, because one in three women are dying from heart disease — more than all cancers combined,” Futrell said.

Many don’t realize heart disease is their biggest health threat. It’s the leading cause of death among women, and symptoms of a heart attack can be subtle.

With events coming up throughout the month like the Heart Ball and the Go Red for Women Event coming up in the spring, the American Heart Association hopes the community will help raise money and also pay attention to their own heart health.

“You can get healthy by being active, so get to moving,” Futrell said. “You can eat the right things, fueling your body with 8-plus fruits and vegetables per day — and don’t smoke.”

To learn more about ways you can help, visit www.heart.org.