Annual prom fashion show benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

JACKSON, Tenn — It was a night of lights, cameras, and fashion for the 6th annual prom runway fashion show. The ‘My Best Friend Jenna’ boutique sponsors the show each year.

One-of-a kind dresses sent in from 8 designers, were modeled by high school girls.

Organizers said close to 2,000 people filled the Carl Perkins civic center to celebrate a great cause.

All proceeds from the show go to St. Jude children’s research hospital.

Jenna’s Mom, Clarenita Hamilton said “last year we were able to raise over $37,000 for St. Jude so each year it has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger so we hope to top that this year.”

Organizers said they even had a former St. Jude patient, who’s now cancer free, who walked the runway with the rest of the girls.