Increasing Temperatures & Rain Chances Up to Tuesday

Temperatures are extremely cold this morning! The winds calmed down, but we plummeted into the teens all across West Tennessee overnight. The skies remain mostly clear and by sunrise we should be climbing back up into slightly warmer temperatures than they were yesterday.

Sunday we will have yet another nice day with an incredibly slight rain chance in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy skies will remain over most of the viewing area with temperatures gradually becoming warmer on this day as well. Sunday’s high in Jackson is expected to reach almost 60°, which is a major difference compared to where we will be waking up this morning.

Along with temperatures increasing, we are also going to see the rain chances increasing each day up until Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday those temperatures will nearly reach 70° in parts of West Tennessee. Monday will bring a chance for rain continuing into Tuesday with thunderstorms possible to begin the work week.

The rest of the week will stay pleasant, however, after Tuesday, the temperatures will begin to fall again. Wednesday we will be back in the 50’s and by Thursday we will be seeing highs reaching only into the 30’s. As of right now there is a slight chance for precipitation on Thursday and with those temperatures looking to be so cold, we could possibly see that precipitation turn into snow! Right now it is too far out to be for sure, but we will keep you updated!

