JMCSS hosts weekly book club, encourages student reading

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Madison County Schools is challenging students this year in a big way.

The school system is partnering with the local library in an attempt to encourage students to read a million words a year.

School officials say the idea is a simple one: the more students read, the better readers they become.

“It’s just like practicing ball, basketball, softball or soccer, you have to practice to get better,” Deborah Frey said.

Every Saturday until the end of April, the school system will host a book club at the Jackson-Madison County Library from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

For every five books students read, they will earn a sweet treat from Dairy Queen.

Student swill also have a chance to earn pages, times or book counts towards their Jackson Reads Millions goals.

Free books will also be given out each week.

I just love seeing the kids come out, and their faces when they get a free book,” Frey said. “I love the smiles when we talk and interact with them, and when our volunteers read big books to them.”

Frey said students from neighboring high-schools will read to the younger kids each week.

One Northside senior shares why she chose to get involved.

“I like to read to them and see their faces when they get excited,” Kwavane Harris said. “I like to make them understand why it’s important to read.”

For more information, you can contact Ginger Carver with the school system at 731-506-3223.