Lady Bulldogs get the win at home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lets get straight to it with some highlight from the basketball court at Union University. The lady’s took the court first against West Georgia. Check out the good ball movement with the pass to #23 Astrid Huttemann. She pulls up for the three and nails it. On the other end, West Georgia’s Claudia Hester drives down the lane for the easy bucket. But in this one it was all Union. Chelsea Bodiford hits another one from beyond the arc. The team out scored West Georgia in every quarter of the game. Their coach says this was a good team win.

“It was really great for Astrid because she had missed her last 18 threes before tonight and was 5-9 and we needed her to step up,” Women’s Head Coach Mark Campbell said. “Sarah stepped up on Thursday night. So it’s nice when different people step up because it gives you a lot of confidence. The whole rotation, not just the starting 5.”

The lady bulldogs knocked down nine 3 pointers in this one. Winning back to back games for the first time in 2017.