Union men win a thriller in overtime

JACKSON, Tenn. — The union men took the floor putting on an overtime thriller. Charlie Wilson backs down the big man for the first buckets of the game, he had 17 points. But West Georgia didn’t make this easy. There’s Steph Branch with the slam off the fast break. Tray Boyd drains the there here, he lead the team with 23 buckets. And on the other end Wilson is back at with the block. This one was a close game from start to finish with 14 ties and 13 lead changes but union did get the win at home. The head coach said he was hoping his team would play this well after loosing to West Georgia a few weeks ago.