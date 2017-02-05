81st Annual Lectureship series begins at Freed-Hardeman University

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Sunday night was day one of the 81st Annual Freed-Hardeman University Lectureship series.

Each year thousands fill the campus’ auditorium for one of the biggest events in Henderson. This years theme is Identity in Crisis: Daniel’s vision for the future. The lectureship focuses on teachings of the bible and real life application.

“But many people send their entire year ministering to others. And just kind of pouring out their cup for the benefit of other people,” lectureship committee member Mark Blackwelder said. “This is an opportunity for them to get that cup filled again.”

Each year 3,000 to 4,000 visitors from across the country attend the lectures. Those take place on campus until Thursday February 9th.