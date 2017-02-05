Firefighters respond to 11 grass fires in 3 hours Sunday

GIBSON Co., Tenn — Gibson county firefighters respond to nearly a dozen grass fires in less than three hours Sunday.

Fire chief Bryan Cathey said at one point firefighters were called to four different fires at the same time.

Cathey said weather conditions are too dry and windy to burn. The chief says a small campfire ended up burning 15 acres Saturday night around midnight.

Permits must be issued to those planning on burning trash or papers, according to Cathey.

Burn permits can be obtained through the department of forestry by calling 866-570-3907.