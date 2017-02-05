Friendly Frank’s flea market opens for weekend shopping

JACKSON, Tenn — The first weekend of the month is a time for west Tennesseans to stop what they’re doing and head over to the Jackson Fairgrounds to participate in some retail therapy. For more than 20 plus years Friendly Frank’s flea market has been a staple in the Jackson community.

Owner, Peggy Adams said “it was my father’s and he has since passed and my sister Beverly she helps me as well out here and so it’s his legacy and so I’ll be here as long they’ll have me.”

Vendors like Margaret Ann Strobe have supported the flea market since the very beginning.

“I’ve met so many nice people.” Strobe said. “The people that come to the flea market will come to my store in Bolivar and shop with me.”

Organizers said through the years the market has grown with several new vendors for shoppers to enjoy.

“New is always good as well as the old vendors we have as well they have their customers that come out every month just to see them, but the new ones are doing great too.” Adams said. “I’m just blessed with a great weekend this weekend.”

Vendor, John Franklin said he’s built a large clientele from selling house and body fragrances.

“All of our products and all of our body oils and burning oils has a drop of love in it and that makes it good for everybody.” Franklin said.

At the flea market you can find antiques, collectibles and all kinds of items for a great price. Organizers said it’s a great time for the family. Some shoppers said it’s better to spend money in your neighborhood than at a big box store.

“We like coming out and shopping when their in town it’s a good way to shop with local vendors and support your local community.” Shopper, Paul Flatt said.

Admission and parking for Friendly Frank’s is free. They are open every first weekend of the month with an exception of July and September.