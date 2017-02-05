West Jackson home destroyed in fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — A family who just moved to Jackson is forced out of their home from a Sunday afternoon fire. It took Jackson firefighters more than an hour to get these flames under control after the roof caught on fire.

“Smoke was coming from both sides of the house out the vents,” Betty Forbes, who was home at the time said. “Next thing I know it was blazing.”

“Had a fire inside the residence, when we got here we had fire showing on the outside of the house when we got here,” Jackson Fire Department Captain David Thompson said.

According to one of the residents of this home on Greenfield Drive, prior to the fire the home had been extremely hot. So some family members went to sit outside. Betty Forbes’ special needs nephew was inside and her niece was taking a bath when they noticed the smoke.

“My nephew said look at all that smoke auntie,” Forbes said. “I looked up smoke was coming from everywhere, from the roof of the house.”

Forbes and her family just moved to Jackson from Hardeman County. She says she’s thankful to neighbors who showed concern and were willing to help.

“It’s really hard, its hard, we just moved here Friday,” Forbes said. “Really hadn’t gotten settled in good and have lost everything we had.”

The family had just got new living room furniture delivered Sunday morning.

“People were apparently moving in, this is a rental house,” Capt. Thompson said. “Fire at this time is still under investigation. Trying to figure out exactly what happened, they were in the process of moving in.”

“It had to be some bad wiring, I don’t see nothing else that could have started it,” Forbes said.

An arson investigator was able to rule out arson but suspects there may have been some type of mechanical malfunction. The official cause is still under investigation. .

“That was material stuff we lost, we can get that back,” Forbes said. “Everybody was safe so that’s the good part. I just thank God we all made it out alright and we all alright.”

No one was injured escaping the fire and the Red Cross has stepped in to help the family.