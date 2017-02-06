Fire official identifies toddler who died in house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a 19-month-old boy who died in a house fire in east Knoxville despite efforts to save him.

Local news outlets report Knoxville Fire Department Capt. D.J. Corcoran said in a statement on Monday that the body of Jesse England was recovered from a back bedroom of the home.

Fire officials say they found the child’s parents and his two siblings outside the burning home last week.

Corcoran said the family tried to get to the toddler, but the flames inside the house were too intense.

Firefighters also attempted to get into the home to get to the child, but were thwarted by debris in front of a door.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen. It remains under investigation.