Former Henderson Co. sheriff enters guilty plea

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Henderson County sheriff and Madison County deputy pleaded guilty Monday in court.

Ricky Lunsford pleaded guilty in a Madison County courtroom to attempted voluntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon with prior felony.

The 52-year-old is accused of kidnapping his wife in 2012 and attempting to shoot her in the parking lot of a west Jackson bar.

Lunsford faces a possibility of up to 10 years behind bars or could spend it on parole.

His sentencing will be at 8:30 a.m. March 14.