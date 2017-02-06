Local mom with global reach helps thousands daily

MEDINA, Tenn. — One local stay-at-home mom is reaching thousands of people every day, using her platform to help people laugh through life.

You may have seen some of her Huffington Post blogs, caught one of her hilarious videos, or maybe even seen her at your local store. But this local mom is just that, a mom — with a big personality.

Susannah Lewis, also known as Woah Susannah!, grew up in Brownsville, and her dreams of becoming an author started early.

“I was 8 years old and decided I wanted to be a writer, and I wrote a lot of books on notebook paper and illustrated the covers and stapled them together, and wrote these rave reviews on the back about what a great book it was,” Lewis said.

Now Lewis is a stay-at-home mom in Medina with her two kids and husband.

“So it’s crazy to think that some small-town mother can go from, you know, one day nobody knows who she is to the next day being on the Today Show,” she said.

But through faith, Facebook and her funny bone, things started taking off.

“The growth between that video and then having 25 million people is mind boggling. That’s absolutely crazy, and that happened with the first day of kindergarten video,” she said.

In that video, Lewis describes what the first day of school is like for new moms versus moms of older kids. It went viral.

“A producer actually called me while I was at the ball field watching my daughter play softball, and I thought it was a prank call, and she said, ‘This is so-and-so with the Today Show and we would like to run your video, and I was like ‘no, it’s not,’ but it really was,” she said.

But this small-town mom doesn’t seem fazed by the hundreds of thousands of followers. Instead, she uses her platform not just to make people laugh but to talk about the difficult topics.

“Our gifts and passions that we’ve been given — infertility, grief, that kind of thing — being a stay-at-home mother, children, parenting, just a wide range of things,” Lewis said.

She told us the one person who has had the biggest impact on her writing was her mom.

“She wrote, and I grew up hearing stories from my mother and my grandmother.”

Her mom passed away in 2015, but her spirit lives on in Lewis’ writings, helping others going through similar struggles.

“And people will just come up to me and just cry, you know, ‘Whatever you wrote here really resonated with me,’ and I really appreciate that, and it is such a blessing. Like going back to when I was 8 and wanting to make people feel something, laugh and cry — I think that’s really been my purpose,” she said.

If you would like to see more of Woah Susannah!, you can visit whoasusannah.com or check her out on Facebook and YouTube.