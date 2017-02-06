Man charged with hitting, dragging JPD officer with van

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a man accused of hitting a Jackson police officer with his van at a local apartment complex.

Hosandy Theus appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on multiple counts including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He is accused of hitting a police officer with his van on Williamsburg Village Drive on Sunday, according to court documents.

David James shops in the area. “Crime is really becoming an issue around here,” James said.

Officers said they responded to an apartment complex around 3:20 a.m. Sunday because of a man reportedly knocking on the door of a unit. Police said when an officer stopped Theus in the parking lot, he put his van in reverse, accelerated, hit the officer and dragged him with the vehicle.

“I’m very concerned about things like that,” Frances deGraffenried said. “I’m worried about people getting hurt.”

Court documents say Theus hit a parked car while dragging the officer and then took off. Some people in the area said they are not surprised. “Police officers are just as vulnerable as we are,” deGraffenried said.

Investigators said they found marijuana inside Theus’ van and in the backseat of the patrol car in which he rode to jail.

James said the situation is hard to believe. “This is usually a really good community around here,” he said.

Police said the officer involved did not suffer any major injuries and is doing well.

Theus is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond. He returns to court at 1:30 p.m. March 16.