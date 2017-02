Man charged with shooting at car

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man in Jackson has been arrested after allegedly shooting at an occupied car.

Court documents state Jalstin Cole faces two charges of reckless endangerment. Investigators say on Feb. 5, Cole pulled up behind a car on the Highway 45 bypass, got out and fired one shot.

Two people were inside the car at the time. Police state they later found Cole in possession of a stolen handgun.

His bond was set at $30,000.