Mr. Food recipe for Old Fashioned Roast Beef

What You’ll Need:

1 (4-pound) beef bottom round roast

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

What To Do:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place roasting rack in large roasting pan and coat with cooking spray. Place roast on rack, fat side up.

In small bowl, combine remaining ingredients; mix well. Rub spice mixture over entire roast, covering completely.

Roast 30 minutes. Reduce oven to 300 degrees and continue roasting beef 70 to 75 minutes, or until a meat thermometer registers 135 degrees for medium-rare, or until desired doneness beyond that. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes before slicing.