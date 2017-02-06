Nurse practitioner Jeff Young leaves clinic; future of PreventaGenix unclear

JACKSON, Tenn. — A popular clinic in north Jackson is temporarily closed after nurse practitioner Jeff Young steps down.

“The door’s locked and nobody’s home,” one patient arriving for her scheduled appointment said.

Inside the PreventaGenix clinic is a chaotic mess of empty liquor boxes, patient files and personal items seemingly left behind abruptly following the departure of Young, a nurse practitioner and part owner.

“Nobody’s here, nothing on the answering machine, no note on the door. I’m screwed,” a patient, who asked we not identify her, said.

A sign posted on the door Friday said the clinic was closed due to a family emergency.

By Saturday, Young posted a statement on his Facebook page, saying in part he was closing the clinic due to a legal dispute with his business partners.

According to Young’s attorney, Josh Dougan, the decision is based on a lack of financial resources, which are part of an on going civil suit between Young and his other two partners.

One of the partners allowed us to shoot video inside the office Monday afternoon, where employees say they discovered missing equipment and antibiotics.

Staff say office shelves were once full of medical records now sitting in boxes.

We’re told employees will sort through the files and turn over the information to patients.

While the clinic is closed for now, employees say the practice will be restructured and eventually reopen.

As for what’s next for the “rock doc,” his attorney says Young will take a brief hiatus but looks forward to providing care for patients in the future.

We did offer Young a chance for an on-camera interview via a request through his attorney, but at this time we’re still waiting for a response from Young.